Telangana to have 1,799 new urban parks: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana to have 1,799 new urban parks.; adding on to the already existing 1,893 parks the state would have total of 3692 parks. He said that the State government is already working towards development of urban parks on a large scale.

In the ongoing Momnsoon session in the Telangana State Assembly on Tuesday, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said that of the 1,799 new urban parks, 587 parks are being developed under GHMC, and 1,109 under other municipalities and municipal corporations. HMDA took up development of the remaining 103 parks. “Some of these parks are being developed as tree parks, while others are being developed as landscape, urban and Panchatatva parks. Around 797 parks have already been developed,” he said.

He also told that under the new Municipal Act, the State government had made it mandatory for all the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to set aside 10 per cent of their budgets as green budget to develop greenery. After which he told that Telangana is the only state in the country that promotes greenery.

The open parks to have open gyms and public toilets in the GHMC based on availability of space. Further, rain water harvesting structures and water sumps were also being developed in parks to provide necessary water to plants.