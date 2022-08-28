Telangana to have 29 more medical colleges, Centre sanctioned zero: K T Rama Rao

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 28th August 2022 2:14 pm IST
KTR reacts to PM Modi's 'dynastic misrule' jibe, BJP hits back
Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao. Photo: Twitter.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has expanded medical education in the state by sanctioning 16 new medical colleges even as proposals are afoot to set up 13 more, Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao said on Sunday.

Rama Rao, who is the Chief Minister’s son, said only five government medical colleges were established in the region before the state was formed in 2014.

Also Read
BJP diverting people from burning issues with halal, hijab, Munawar Faruqui: KTR

“Hon’ble Telangana CM #KCR Garu has scripting History in medical education. Prior to 2014, in 67 years only 5 Govt medical colleges were setups in #Telangana. In the last 8 years, 16 new Medical colleges sanctioned & 13 more to be setup making it one medical college per Dist (sic),” he tweeted.

MS Education Academy

He further said medical colleges in Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Ramagundam, and Jagtial are also almost completed while the college in Kothagudem will soon be inaugurated.

“Now, let me tell you how many medical colleges our PM Modi Ji sanctioned to Telangana,” the TRS leader said in another tweet displaying “0”.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button