Telangana to issue notice to firms given land but yet to begin ops

By News Desk 1 Published: 26th August 2020 6:30 am IST

Hyderabad, Aug 25 : The Telangana government will issue notice to the industries who have not started their operations even after being allocated lands.

Minister for Information Technology and Industry K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday asked the officials to issue the notices.

Reviewing the ongoing initiatives of the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (TSIIC), he directed the officials to monitor the progress of various industries that have been allotted lands in the state to ensure they start production in a time-bound manner.

He also asked the officials to prepare a detailed blue book with complete information of the industries in a sector-wise manner. This information, he said, will be useful for the government to come up with policies and programmes.

KTR also launched the e-SFC 360 view digital platform of the Telangana State Financial Corporation. He also reviewed its works and instructed the officials to expand their operations. He assured that the government will provide complete support to the corporation.

The minister also reviewed the works of Hyderabad Pharma City. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and heads of Departments of Finance, Industries, and Municipal Administration and Urban Development participated in the meeting.

KTR stated that the Pharma City will be pollution-free and international standards would be maintained.

The Pharma City will have zero liquid discharge units, and arrangements will be made for the centralised treatment of the waste material from it. The Hyderabad Pharma City will be set up in a live, work, and learn model where the employees can reside on the same campus.

The minister instructed the officials to start skill training centres to train the local youth who will be given top priority during the recruitment by the companies in the Pharma City.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

