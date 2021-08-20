Telangana to launch citizens’ health profile project on pilot basis

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will launch the citizens’ health profile project in Mulugu and Rajanna Sircilla district soon on a pilot basis, it was announced on Thursday.

Under the project, Health Department personnel will go door to door to collect details pertaining to the health of all individuals and compile the data.

A meeting attended by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, and senior officials on Thursday discussed the modalities for implementation of the project on pilot basis

Rama Rao said the officials will collect details like blood pressure, sugar, urine and other blood tests. In case additional details are required in specific cases, such persons will be taken to the local Primary Health Centres or Telangana Diagnostic Centres for further tests.

He said the health data of the citizens would help the authorities in evolving plans and designing health programmes. This is also expected to help in providing immediate healthcare to individuals in case of any accident or health emergency.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, said the data can be useful in identifying district-specific seasonal and other diseases and take appropriate measures to deal with them. He suggested to the officials to study the health profile exercise taken up in Estonia.

The minister hoped that the health profile of citizens will also prove useful for implementation of various welfare programmes.

KTR, who is also the Information Technology Minister, pointed out that the state government was already using online and mobile platforms to deliver various citizen services. He said the government will leverage the technology to provide better services to people.

He said since health profile project is going to be a big project, the government wants to launch it on pilot basis in two small districts before rolling it across the state.