Telangana to likely witness thunder showers for next 5 days

By Nikita Venkatesh|   Updated: 17th March 2021 7:30 pm IST
Thunderstorm with moderate rainfall in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Indian meteorological department (IMD) on Wednesday said in it’s report that some districts in Telangana are likely to witness light to moderate rain or thunder showers during the next five days.

As per the IMDB report, starting from Thursday, some districts in Telangana shall witness thunderstorm accompanied by lightning for the next five days except for Friday.

There might be light to moderate rain showers in some parts of the state, but there are no reports of major rainfall anywhere as of now.

In the last 24 hours, Adilabad district recorded 38.3 degree Celsius making it the place with highest temperature in Telangana, while the lowest minimum temperature in the state was 17.8 degrees Celsius recorded in Medak. Meanwhile Hyderabad recorded 36.6 degree celsius.

