Telangana likely to witness thunderstorm in next 24 hrs

Hyderabad: Telangana will likely witness thunderstorm with lightning during the next 24 hours and on April 10 & 11, the IMD said on Wednesday.

Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool of Telangana.

As per the IMD report, thunderstorm with gusty winds (30-40kmph) along with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) & Yanam on April 10 and 11. It is likely to occur at isolated places in the same area during the next 24 hours and on April 9.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places NCAP & Yanam during the next five days and in Telangana during the next 24 hours and on April 10 and 11.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next five days, the report said.

Hyderabad has seen a steady rise in mercury levels in the last few days. However, according to officials at the IMD, the city might receive light pre-monsoon showers in the coming days. As per the latest forecast, the temperature in the city could stay below 40 degree Celsius, with partly cloudy skies for the next week.

“For the next two to three days, the temperatures will remain the same. However, after that, we might see light showers in various parts of the city, which will certainly bring the temperature down,” said Dr K Nagaratna, Director, IMD-Hyderabad.