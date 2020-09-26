Telangana to receive heavy rains for the next four days

Hyderabad: Heavy rains continued to lash Telangana on Saturday, with many localities witnessing heavy flooding all across Hyderabad city over the last 24 hours. Even the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport’s road at Shamshabad witnessed similar issues due to the incessant rains.

The non-stop downpour caused a flood-like situation at Shamshabad area due to the Kamuni Cheruvu overflowing. Other areas including the Gopanpally area was also fully inundated on Saturday and the roads there were waterlogged, causing difficulties to the people. The rains had begun on Friday evening, following which it continued intermittently.

The non-stop rains have caused huge of problems residents of Hyderabad, and many who stepped out for work were also completely drenched and faced a lot of problems. In fact, many had to wade through knee-deep water which had stagnated on different roads of the city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Centre of Hyderabad also issued a weather warning for the Telangana State on Saturday evening.

The IMD said in its weather alert report that “Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana, Heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur in Medak, Ranga Reddy, Mehboobnagar, Hyderabad, Vikarabad, Sanga Reddy, Nagar Kurnool and other isolated places till September 30.”

Due to continuous rains in the city, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar alerted all the municipal officials, monsoon emergency and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams. Meanwhile, the Musi river also swelled up and several other lakes in the city have also been overflowing with excess water on Saturday. Moreover, authorities have also stopped people from lakes situated in parks ahnd from also walking to the Hiamyat Sagar and Osman Sagar lakes in the city’s outskirts.

Moreover, for Hyderabad, IMD experts expects an impact of waterlogging on roads and low lying areas, traffic congestions, tree and electric pole fallings due to the downpours. In its warning issues on Saturday, it suggested the district administration to restrict the movement of the public and also advised the municipal corporation to begin clearing warterlogged areas within the city.

The Rangaredy district collector on Saturday also issued circular canceling leaves and permissions for for public holidays for revenue department officials due to the situation. The entire district administration has been asked to be on high alert.