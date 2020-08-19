Telangana to receive heavy rains on Thursday

By Mohammed Hussain Updated: 19th August 2020 7:50 pm IST
Parts of the Telangana could be hit by heavy rains on Thursday. Photo by Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to witness heavy rains for the next five days or so, according to a prediction by the Indian Meteorological Department. Rainfall of 66 millimeters (mm) and above are to be expected places over the next week. It is likely to disrupt normal life once again, as was seen in places like Hyderabad, Warangal city, and other parts of the state, where heavy rains wreaked havoc.

For Thursday Wednesday, the IMD in its forecast predicted that forecast heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorms are likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana . Heavy rains, as was seen over the past week, may lead to massive flooding and water-logging in low-lying areas in Hyderabad and other districts in Telangana.

The situation is particularly bad in Warangal city, which witnessed massive flooding two days ago, prompting state IT minister K. T. Rama Rao, and other officials to visit the city. A day earlier on Tuesday (18 August), KTR sanctioned Rs.25 crore to undertake repair work, and also promised to clear all encroachments from illegal nalas, which led to many areas getting flooded in Warangal.

In Hyderabad, rains have also caused major traffic jams, apart from damaging graveyards. Electric poles were also damaged in some places, leading to power cuts over the last four days. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is also all geared up to control water-borne diseases and to undertake other safety measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) as well.

IMD officials said that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the state on the coming Sunday particularly this week.

