Telangana to receive moderate rainfall in the next two days: IMD

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in Telangana between October 30- November 1.

IMD said that low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal, on Wednesday, now lies over southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lankan coast and the associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 3.1 kilometers above mean sea level. It is likely to move westwards in the next 48 hours.

In view of the low level North Easterlies prevailing over the state, dry weather conditions will prevail on October 29 and the state would get light to moderate rains between October 30 and November 1, informed the IMD.

In Hyderabad and its neighbourhood, the skies will be partly cloudy and hazy conditions are likely to prevail during the morning hours, with maximum and minimum temperatures around 31 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively. Meanwhile, Kohir in the Sangareddy district, recorded the lowest temperature at 14 degrees Celsius while Khammam recorded the highest temperature of 34.8 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours.

The minimum temperatures in the state are expected to be between 17-20 degree Celsius while maximum temperatures will range between 31 to 33 degree Celsius.