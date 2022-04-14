Telangana to receive moderate thunderstorms over next two days

Hyderabad: Parts of Telangana may receive light to moderate rain and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain is expected to occur in Mancherial, Peddapalli, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Sangareddy, Bhadradri, Suryapet and Khammam, said a forecast by the Telangana State Planning and Development Society (TSPDS).

Other districts might also receive rains over the next few days.

APRIL 15 – APRIL 18 RAIN FORECAST 🌧️



Scattered thunderstorms expected in South,West, East #Telangana districts during April 15-18, isolated T-storms in remaining districts.#Hyderabad too may get some rains during this period



No heavy/widespread rains 👍 pic.twitter.com/qLB89LXhh0 — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) April 13, 2022

On Thursday, maximum temperature of 43.0 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad, and lowest minimum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Kasulabad in Rangareddy.

According to TSPDS’ forecast, temperatures are likely to cool down in Telangana. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 39 and 42 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 23o to 26o Celsius.

The Hyderabad area, however, will mostly see dry weather over the weekend. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 37 to 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 24 to 26 degrees Celsius.