Telangana to reopen cinema theatres from July 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday has accorded permission to open cinema theatres with 100 per cent seating occupancy from July 23.

The members of the Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce met with minister of cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav and submitted a memorandum to consider the opening of cinemas. With confirmation from the Minister, the theater owners have approved the opening of theaters in Telangana starting from July 23.

Before that, entertainment facilities were completely closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the COVID-19 was more or less under control, the government thought it appropriate to reopen the facilities.

According to the standard operating procedures issued by the center, adequate physical distance, mandatory face masks, and room disinfection after each examination is a must. It said digital booking of tickets and staggered show dates would be encouraged to avoid crowding.