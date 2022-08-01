Telangana to roll out Nethanna Bima insurance scheme for weavers

Hyderabad: An insurance scheme was announced by the state government for Telangana’s weavers by the name of ‘Nethanna Bima Scheme’. It will be implemented on August 7, and will provide weavers with insurance of Rs 5 lakhs.

Telangana minister for municipal administration KT Rama Rao said on Monday that if any handloom worker unfortunately dies during the insurance period, five lakh rupees will be provided to the nominee as financial security for their family. This amount will be deposited in the account within ten days of the death of the beneficiary.

The state government bought about the Nethanna Bima scheme together with Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). The workers of the looms don’t need to pay the premium amount, as the state government will shoulder it.

All handloom and loom workers below 60 years of age in the state are eligible for this insurance scheme. Currently, about 80,000 handloom and loom workers will get insurance coverage. Apart from weavers, ancillary workers are also eligible for the scheme.

With Telangana handloom and textile department being nodal agencies for the scheme, state and district level committees will be formed to implement it.

Minister KTR said that 50 crores have been allocated for this scheme, and 25 crores have already been released. He added that there were more schemes that the state government developed keeping weavers and handloom workers in mind.

Under the Chenetha mitra scheme, the state government provides a 40% subsidy to handloom workers on purchase of raw materials like cotton, silk, wool, yarn and dyes. This is in addition to the 10% subsidy given by the central government. Out of this 40% subsidy, 35% of the subsidy is directly deposited into the workers’ bank accounts in the form of an increase in wages of money weavers and allied workers.

The remaining 5% subsidy will be released to the accounts of weaving unions, who are buyers of raw materials. So far 20,501 beneficiaries have received subsidies of Rs 24,09,45,220 directly into their accounts under Cheneta Mitra scheme, KTR said.

Another scheme, named Nethanna ku Cheyutha, saw an enrollment of 32,328 handloom workers. Under this scheme, the state government deposits 16% as state share for the 8% thrift savings paid by the handloom worker in a cooperative sector.