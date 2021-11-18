Telangana to seek Rs 300 Cr from Center for Ramappa, Pochampally

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana will urge the Centre to grant Rs 300 Crore for the development of the Ramappa Temple and Pochampally village following the recognition from UNESCO and UNWTO respectively.

Telangana minister for tourism, V Srinivas Goud recently said that he will meet the Union minister for tourism G Krishan Reddy, seeking his cooperation for the development of the Ramappa temple and the Bhoodan Pochampally village. He was of the view that ‘Budhavanam’ will also gain World Wide recognition soon. The minister further stated that Telangana’s tourism sector received a boost due to the efforts of the TRS government. He went on to say that, Pochampally’s rural tourism project was one of its kind, adding that its weaving culture and its historical context have been a major attraction.

The Pochampally weaving has gained much attention due to its Ikkat technique, which is now one of the most sought-after techniques in the handloom industry. It is to be noted that the Bhoodan village is home to 10,000 weaving families. The village boasts of centuries-old techniques and traditional handlooms, along with an 18 step sequence of tie and dye techniques. The dye is extracted from flowers, turmeric, and other organic sources.

The Pochampally silks gained Intellectual Property Rights protection and geographical indication certification in 2005. It is the first traditional craft in India to receive such status. Pochampally village was one of the 170 applicants from 75 countries for the UNWTO recognition. Goud further stated that he has been invited to attend the 24th session of the UNWTO General Assembly on December 2 in Madrid.