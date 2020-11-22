Telangana to take steps to fight second wave of Covid

Hyderabad, Nov 22 : Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said his government will take all measures to withstand the second wave of Covid-19 in the state.

He directed the officials to take all the preventive measures needed in view of the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in some other states. He said that all the required actions and measures would be taken to withstand even emergence of a second wave in the state.

He suggested to people to be cautious and observe self-protection guidelines, saying maintaining personal safety is the best medicine for the pandemic.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, reviewed the Covid situation at a meeting at his official residence ‘Pragathi Bhavan’.

“Situation is coming back to normalcy in the state. Covid cases are on the decrease in Telangana state. Despite a high increase in the number of tests conducted, the positive cases are less than 10 per cent. The recovery rate is 94.5 per cent. Though people with Covid are suffering a bit but the mortality rate is very low. But yet the government is on high alert and taking all the necessary precautions. All over the state, 10,000 beds with Oxygen facility are kept ready. We can increase their number. As on date, the situation is very much under control,” the CM said.

He noted that there is a sudden surge of Covid cases in Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh while cases are slightly on the rise in Kerala and Karnataka.

“It is estimated that with this, there is a chance of Covid second wave emerging. The state should be in a position to withstand even the second wave and for this, officials should be alert and ready. Required preparations should be made for this,” the CM said.

KCR said the state government will make all the efforts and put in place measures to stop the spread of coronavirus but this required support from the people. “Though there is an unlock process going on now, people should be cautious and wear masks and follow all the guidelines,” he suggested.

He also stated that once a vaccine is available for Covid, it would be first given to the healthcare workers.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Murtuza Rizvi, Principal Secretary, CM, S. Narsing Rao, Secretary Smita Sabharwal, Principal Secretary, Finance, Ramakrishna Rao, Medical and Health Director Srinivas Rao, Medical Education Director Ramesh Reddy, Experts Committee on Covid member, Gangadhar and others participated in the meeting.

Source: IANS

