Telangana to witness cold wave between 18 and 22 December

Hyderabad: As winter sets in, Telangana is likely to witness a cold wave between 18 and 22 December. A weather expert predicted on Wednesday

The temperatures are expected to drop drastically during the aforementioned dates. As per weather reports, “Strong northerly winds will bring the coldest spell of this season in entire Telangana. Temperature will drop up to 3-5°C in parts of North, West Telangana and up to 7-8°C in parts of Hyderabad during December 18-22. “

SEVERE COLD WAVE ALERT ⚠️



Strong northerly winds will bring coldest spell of this season in entire #Telangana 🥶



Temperature will drop upto 3-5°C in parts of North, West Telangana and upto 7-8°C in parts of #Hyderabad during December 18-22 ⚠️.



Get your sweaters ready 😀👍 — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) December 14, 2021

Last week, a few places in the state experienced a drop in temperature as the lowest temperature in Hyderabad was 17.5 degrees Celsius. Rajendranagar, on the other hand, had the lowest minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius.

At the same time, temperatures in various parts of the state had dropped below 15 degrees Celsius. On December 5, the lowest temperature in the state was 13.1 degrees celsius at Kumram Bheem Asifabad.