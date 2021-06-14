Telangana to witness heavy rainfall

14th June 2021
Hyderabad: The weather department in its updates has mentioned that heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in several districts of Telangana. It further mentioned that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kms per hour are likely to occur in many districts of Telangana.

The weather officials said that in the next 24 hours heavy rainfall is expected in Adilabad, Komarabheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jaishankar Bhopalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradari Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Jagtiyal, Rajanna Sircilla, Mahbubabad, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparty, Nnarayanpet and Gadwal.

