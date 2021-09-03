Telangana to witness heavy rains in next 78 hours

The authorities have said that a low depression was likely to be formed over Bay of Bengal on sixth of this month

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 3rd September 2021 8:47 pm IST
(PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana state is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains during the next 78 hours. This was revealed by the authorities of Hyderabad Whether center. The authorities have said that a low depression was likely to be formed over Bay of Bengal on sixth of this month .

Very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated in B hadradri Kothagudem district and Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Nalgonda, Mulugu, Medchal Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy, Siddipet and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts of the state during the same period.

The state Capital has already witnessed a heavy rain on Thursday night. It inundated all low lying areas of the city besides resulting in a heavy traffic jam. The Medchal Malkajgiri district has witnessed 7 CMs of rainfall in just half an hour . The other areas of the city have recorded 4 to 5 CMs of rainfall.

