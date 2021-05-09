Telangana to witness rainfall

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Published: 9th May 2021 2:07 pm IST

Hyderabad: The weather department has forecasted rainfall in the next 48 hours in several district of Telangana namely Adilabad, Komarabheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajjana Sircilla, Jagtiyal, Siddipet, Yadadari, Bhongir, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Viquarabad, Sanga Reddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparty, Narayanpet and other places.

In its bulletin, it has mentioned that 39.6 degrees Celsius was the highest temperature recorded in the Nalgonda district while in Hyderabad the maximum temperature of 37.1 degrees Celsius was recorded.  

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button