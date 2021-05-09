Telangana to witness rainfall

Hyderabad: The weather department has forecasted rainfall in the next 48 hours in several district of Telangana namely Adilabad, Komarabheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajjana Sircilla, Jagtiyal, Siddipet, Yadadari, Bhongir, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Viquarabad, Sanga Reddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparty, Narayanpet and other places.

In its bulletin, it has mentioned that 39.6 degrees Celsius was the highest temperature recorded in the Nalgonda district while in Hyderabad the maximum temperature of 37.1 degrees Celsius was recorded.