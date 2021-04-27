Telangana to witness thunderstorms; Hyderabad to get evening showers: IMD

Hyderabad:The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, on Tuesday issued a thunderstorm warning for several districts till April 30.

According to the IMD bulletin, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places across the state.

Meteorologists have predicted that due to rising humidity, rainfall activity will start from the western parts of the state and thus move towards the central, southern and eastern parts of Telangana. No rain is expected in northern districts like Adilabad, Nirmal, Komaram Bheem, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla.

“The north-south trough extends from Odisha to southern Tamil Nadu across Vidarbha, Telangana and Rayalaseema,” Shravani, a meteorologist at IMD, Hyderabad told Times of India, adding that Hyderabad is expected to witness rainfall activity mostly during evening/night hours.

The maximum temperature in Hyderabad is 38.9 degrees celsius and the minimum temperature is 26 degrees celsius. Mercury levels are also normal in most districts.

On Monday, light rain of up to 10 mm was recorded in some districts like Mulugu and Adilabad districts.