Telangana: TOMCOM conducts drive to facilitate overseas jobs

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Factories, Government of Telangana, is conducting a special drive to facilitate overseas job placements for nursing and paramedical staff in various countries.

There is a large demand for qualified nurses and other healthcare workers in many developed countries like USA, Canada, Japan, Australia, UK, Germany and other European countries. TOMCOM is partnering with government as well as private registered agencies in these countries to provide training and language skills and offer overseas job placements to qualified candidates through safe and legal channels of migration.

The company is conducting special counseling sessions and workshops to provide information about country specific nursing and related job opportunities, eligibility criteria and recruitment process. The first such workshop will take place on 11 January 2023 at Gandhi Medical College, Hyderabad.

TOMCOM has already selected candidates for a special training programme for nursing jobs in Japan and the first batch successfully started in December 2022. It now plans to start a dedicated training programme for recruiting nurses to USA and Canada in January 2023.

Interested nursing and paramedical staff are requested to register withTOMCOM as soon as possible. Admissions to the training programmes will be on first come first serve basis.