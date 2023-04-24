Telangana: TOMCOM to conduct awareness programmes for nursing jobs in Germany

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) will conduct an awareness program to facilitate overseas job placements for nursing in Germany on April 27 at their office in ITI Mallepally campus, near NICE hospital, Masab Tank.

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Factories of the state.

Students who have completed B.Sc Nursing graduates or diploma holders from registered institutions, falling in the age group of 22-35 years can attend for the awareness program cum selection process to join German language classes.

Even freshers with no prior work experience can apply.

Residential training on the German language and additional professional skills required to work in Germany will be provided to the selected candidates by TOMCOM subsequently in Hyderabad.

Successfully placed candidates can earn up to 1.9 -2.5 lakh monthly plus other allowances, and a family visa.

Interested nursing candidates are requested to contact 9908830438, 7901290580 registered with TOMCOM App.

For further details, please visit the website.