Telangana tops country in ‘Swachh Survekshan Grameen’ rankings

Hyderabad: In a major recognition, Telangana was conferred 13 awards by the Central government under the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ Divas 2022. While the state ranked first overall under ‘Swachh Survekshan Grameen’ rankings, Jagtial and Nizamabad ranked second and third respectively under the ‘districts’ category.

Nizamabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem came second and third under the South zone rankings of SSG. Apart from the Swachh Survekshan Grameen (SSG) rankings, the state and its various districts won ten more various awards by ranking high in different categories.

Telangana as a state won other awards under the Sujalam campaign, national film competition and wall painting competitions.

Kudos

👍More feathers in Crown of Telangana

Proud to have 13 awards including Ranked No.1 State in all over India under SBM program.

Thanks to CM Sri KCR and KTR garu for continuous support to GPs & Dept.

Congratulations to Public Reps & Administration of Awardee Dists & GPs.💐 pic.twitter.com/LWvyLRmsiu — Errabelli DayakarRao (@DayakarRao2019) September 22, 2022

State Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao posted the list of achievements on Twitter and thanked chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) for their continuous support.

Minister KTR also extended his congratulations to minister Dayakar Rao, and said that the recognition is thanks to chief minister KCR’s brainchild, “Palle Pragathi” program. “Political opponents might criticise but our Govt;s performance continues to win laurels and hearts,” KTR said.