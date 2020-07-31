Telangana tops in health sector, avoid Corona panic : Etela

Hyderabad: Health Minister Etela Rajender today said that Telangana is top in health sector in the country after Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

He held a review on Corona in Khammam along with transport minister P Ajay Kumar. The minister appreciated health staff for their services to Corona patients unmindful if their health at risk. As per plans of Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao we are in the top in providing health services to people.

KCR has said to spend crores of funds and the Corona patients are need not to worry, he suggested. Many others virus like Sars, Ebola attacked the people who came out of the problem. Similarly we have to dare to tide over Corona crisis, the minister said. The state government is doing it best to serve Corona patients he said. Institutional deliveries increased and helping poor with percent the minister claimed.

The officials were asked to confirm Corona virus through early tests among people and prevent the related deaths. Early tests will sure prevent related deaths as the people are to be checked on right time, the health minister hoped.

Rajender tried to allay fears of virus spread among people who can avoid fear of the corona spread. The minister expressed concern that several people are spending huge money for private hospital treatment. Instead, he said, they can get the best facilities in government hospitals equipped with all facilities.

The government has arranged facilities and tests in primary health centers, local area hospitals and districts the minister said.