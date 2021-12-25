Telangana tops in online auditing country

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development E Dayakar Rao claimed that Telangana got first place in the country in online auditing. “Telangana got the top position for the second time in online auditing.”

Rao said that the state’s Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj has already bagged many awards from the Central Government. “The Telangana state has become an ideal model for other states of the country to follow.”

The Central government’s Department of Panchayat Raj has sent a congratulatory message to the Telangana Joint Secretary Panchayat Raj Department praising the exemplary performance of Telangana Panchayat Raj in becoming an online auditing model for other states.

The Minister informed that the online audit of the funds allocated to the local departments by Central Government’s Finance Commission is carried out regularly.

The Central government’s Ministry for Rural Development has issued online auditing guidelines for the year 2020-21. “Telangana has achieved a 100 percent target of online auditing to top among the Indian states. Tamilnadu with 72% online auditing has taken a second position,” Rao informed.