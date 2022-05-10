Telangana: Transport minister inaugurates PACS, shopping complex at Khammam

Hyderabad: Telangana transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) warehouse and shopping complex at Bommaram and a 500 metric Tonne warehouse at Lakshimipuram in Bonkal Mandal, on Monday.

The minister in the event stated that PACS have to strengthen themselves to gain financial self-sufficiency and support farming communities. The marketing department has built 24 lakh metric tonne capacity warehouses all over the state.

In the event, the minister remarked that the cooperative system was the foundation for democracy and helped the growth of the rural economy.

The minister tweeted a video where he met with locals of the village and inaugurated the warehouse.

In a tweet he wrote, “#Khammam District Madhira Constituency Bonakal Zone A 500 MT capacity godown has been inaugurated at Govindapuram village.”

On the same day, he also inaugurated the MLA camp office at Madhira along with the CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju. He laid the foundation stone for the Ooracheruvu tank bund to be constructed with Rs 5.70 cr and other works in the town.

The minister also distributed a total of 300 sewing machines to unemployed women for self-employment in Sundarayya Nagar town.

Addressing a gathering he stated that building a shopping complex on the premises of the warehouse would help the PACS to earn a good income. The lines of Khammam city, Tank Bund, and integrated vegetable and meat markets were being developed in the town for the convenience of the residents.

The work of construction of CC roads, central lighting, side drains, and development of traffic junctions was already taken up in the town.

MP Nama Nageswara Rao, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, District Collector VP Gautham, and others were present.