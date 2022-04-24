Telangana: TRS inks deal with I-PAC as consultant for upcoming Assembly polls

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 24th April 2022 5:55 pm IST
Hijab row: KCR slams BJP, says
TRS Supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has inked a deal with I-PAC, which was once associated with political strategist Prashant Kishor, according to several media reports.

This comes after discussions between Telangana chief minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao and election strategist Prashant Kishor that continued at Pragati Bhavan for two consecutive days until Sunday.

The discussions came ahead of the 21st foundation day celebrations of TRS scheduled in Hyderabad on April 27. Party sources indicated that the inputs given by PK may come up for discussion at the day-long plenary.

MS Education Academy

This story is under development and will be updated as more details surface.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button