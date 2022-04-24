Telangana: TRS inks deal with I-PAC as consultant for upcoming Assembly polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has inked a deal with I-PAC, which was once associated with political strategist Prashant Kishor, according to several media reports.

This comes after discussions between Telangana chief minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao and election strategist Prashant Kishor that continued at Pragati Bhavan for two consecutive days until Sunday.

The discussions came ahead of the 21st foundation day celebrations of TRS scheduled in Hyderabad on April 27. Party sources indicated that the inputs given by PK may come up for discussion at the day-long plenary.

This story is under development and will be updated as more details surface.