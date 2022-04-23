Telangana: TRS leader arrested for misappropriating lands

Hyderabad: TRS party leader from Hanamkonda and advocate Gudimalla Ravi Kumar was arrested by the police on the grounds of misappropriating lands of his colleagues in Madikonda.

Ravi has been accused of collecting Rs.10,000 each from 500 advocates and developing plots on a 30-acre land under the aegis of Advocates Housing Cooperative Society. Thirty members of the society registered a complaint that Ravi had collected their money and denied allotment of any plots, leaving them in the cold.

Ravi Kumar alleged that Warangal MLA and Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar is behind the police complaint. “He is jealous of my political growth and is instigating party workers. Using his political influence, Vinay Bhaskar forced the police to change a civil case against me to a criminal case,” said Ravi Kumar.

The police has remanded Ravi Kumar to judicial custody and has registered the case under IPC section 420(Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 409 (Criminal breach of trust) and 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust).