Telangana: TRS minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao’s brother joins BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao’s brother Errabelli Pradeep Rao on Thursday joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rao joined the saffron party in Delhi, in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda and Telangana BJP incharge Tarun Chug. Earlier this month, Rao quit the Telangana Rashtra Samti (TRS) party. He was reportedly unhappy with the TRS after being denied a ticket for the 2018 assembly elections.

The former TRS member may have joined the BJP as there were less chances of him getting a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections in 2023, reported the Times of India.

It is to be noted that Pradeep joined the pink party before his brother switched from Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

He reportedly felt sidelined after being denied the ticket, despite having an influence in the Warangal region.