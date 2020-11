Hyderabad: The TRS Parliamentary, Legislature Party meeting will be held today at 2 pm at Telangana Bhavan under the chairmanship of CM KCR.

The CM directed party Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha members, MLAs and MLCs to attend the meeting. The ministers suggested that MPs, MLAs and MLCs from their districts should coordinate and bring them to the meeting.

The CM would give instructions to the party leaders on campaign in the upcoming GHMC elections.