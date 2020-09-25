Telangana: TRS urges TSEC to use ballot boxes for GHMC elections

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the state ruling party urged the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) to use ballot boxes for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. K Chandrasekhar Rao along with the senior legislative leaders has come up with this suggestion.

TRS claims EVM’s to be a bigger risk than ballot boxes

This suggestion was made after TSEC believes conducting election amid COVID-19 pandemic is a risk, said TRS General Secretary M Srinivas Reddy. KCR led party however claimed that using of Electronic Voting Machine is a bigger risk than that of ballot boxes for the upcoming Telangana municipal elections.

Telangana Election commission asked other parties for suggestions

However, this suggestion is been taken into consideration by TSEC.It has asked other political parties to give their opinions and suggestion before September 30.