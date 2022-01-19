Telangana: TRSMA urges govt to resume physical classes from Feb 1

Hyderabad: Notwithstanding the government order regarding the closure of schools amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Telangana Recognised School Management Authority (TSRMA) on Tuesday urged the state to resume physical classes from February 1, 2022.

The association cited major loss of education due to the extended vacation in wake of COVID-19, urging the government to make sure that online classes are conducted regularly until the commencement of physical classes.

Telangana government had earlier declared holidays for schools, colleges and other educational institutions from January 8-16, 2022. The government recently extended the holidays till January 30.

TSRMA members expressed their frustration saying they have taken all precautions since the resumption of physical classes in September 2021, adding that closing schools due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant would be unfair.

TRSMA president, Y Shekhar Rao, was quoted by the Times of India, as saying, “Schools should be first to open and last to close as a public policy. However, in India, schools have remained shut for about two years even as all other sectors, including multiplexes or movie theatres, bars, clubs, where people spend considerable amount of time, and as well as public gatherings are resumed. It is meaningless to say that schools are turning into Covid clusters and children are the most affected.”