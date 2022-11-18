Telangana: Truck carrying LPG cylinders collides with a van in Adilabad.

Hyderabad: A truck carrying empty LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) cylinders collided with a van at Mavala bypass on the outskirts of Adilabad town on Friday.



The collision resulted in the bursting of a drinking water pipeline following which vehicular traffic was halted for a while on National Highway 44.



The LPG cylinder-laden truck ran into a van coming from the opposite direction on the bypass.



Empty cylinders fell off the truck following which the truck hit the pipeline causing it to burst.

Also Read Three injured in LPG cylinder explosion at SR Nagar

Water gushed out of the pipe for about an hour and traffic on the National Highway came to a halt causing inconvenience to motorists.

Police officials reached the spot-on information and took the situation under control. The water leakage was stopped before reloading the cylinders in the truck.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported since the LPG cylinders were empty.