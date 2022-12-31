Telangana: TSBC invites applications for free coaching for SI exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Backwards (TSBCESDTC) Classes Skill Development and Training Centre has invited applications for free coaching for Sub-Inspector and Constable aspirants.

The institute currently has 200 seats available. The classes will be conducted at City College from January 4, 2023. Candidates whose parental income is less than Rs 5 lakh per annum, are eligible to apply. Applications for admission must be downloaded from the TSBC website.

Candidates are required to submit their educational certificates along with the application form at the BC Study circle. Candidates must also submit their caste and income certificates.