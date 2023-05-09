Telangana: TSBIE deploys committee to approve ads for junior colleges

Hyderabad: A five-membered committee has been announced by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) to look over advertisements proposed by private junior colleges.

The board, on Monday, mandated that those looking forward to advertising their students and publishing any other advertisement must first take the approval of the committee, comprising senior officials from the Intermediate board.

The move has been initiated to rule out the allegations of corporate junior colleges giving out misleading advertisements over the top ranks by students in entrance tests such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG to lure parents and students into their institutions.

Secretary of the board, Navin Mittal has announced that the committee will monitor the culture of advertisements and will also set a code to be followed by the private junior college managements.

Senior officials from the board to join the committee will include the controller of examinations, joint secretaries for exams, administration, and academic and Public Relations Officer (PRO).

Mittal briefed that private college managements must first submit their applications to the committee along with the advertisements to the PRO for approval following which the committee will then scrutinize the content of submitted advertisements, make necessary suggestions (if required), and then approve it for publication.