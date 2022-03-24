Telangana: TSERC approves hike in power tariffs

Hyderabad: Electricity consumers need to get ready to pay more from April 1 as Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) has given consent for increasing power tariffs.

While Telangana State Southern Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) and Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) proposed an 18 percent hike in tariffs, TSERC approved a 14 percent hike.

As per the new rates, the power tariff will be hiked by 50 paise per unit for domestic consumers whereas, for the consumers of other categories, the hike will be Re. 1 per unit. The hike in the tariffs will be effective from April 1.

No tariff hike for some categories

However, the hike in the tariffs will not be applicable for haircutting saloons consuming up to 200 units per month, Cottage industries and agro-based industries, agriculture category, and EV charging stations.

The two discoms have submitted the aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) to the TSERC a few months ago.

Out of Rs 53000 crore ARR proposals, the commission has approved Rs 48708 crore.

Units Old power tariff New power tariff 0-50 1.45 1.95 51-100 2.60 3.10 Power tariff (in Rupees) for usage up to 100 units/month

Units Old power tariff New power tariff 0-100 3.30 3.40 101-200 4.30 4.80 Power tariff (in Rupees) for usage of 101 to 200 units/month

Units Old power tariff New power tariff 0-200 5.00 5.10 201-300 7.20 7.70 301-400 8.50 9.00 401-800 9.00 9.50 More than 800 9.50 10.00 Power tariff (in Rupees) for usage of more than 200 units/month

Subsidy

Speaking at press conference on Wednesday, the chairman of TSERC, T Sriranga Rao said that the government increased subsidy commitment to Rs. 8221 crore.

Out of the total subsidy, industrial and agricultural sectors will get Rs. 1466 crores and Rs. 6754 crores respectively.