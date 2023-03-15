Telangana: TSPSC cancels Assistant Engineer Exam after paper leak

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday declared the Assistant Engineer Exam for the recruitment of assistant engineers, municipal assistant engineers, technical officers and junior technical officers in various engineering departments, which took place on March 5, stands cancelled and a fresh date for conducting the exam will be announced later.

“Commission after careful examination of the FIR No. 95/2023, Dt : 14/03/2023, registered by the Central Crime Station, Hyderabad District, with regard to the leakage of question papers, has decided to CANCEL the examination held on 5/3/2023. The fresh date for conducting the exam will be announced later,” a press release from TSPSC informed.

The TSPSC issued a notification on September 12, 2022 for 837 vacancies including posts of assistant engineers, municipal assistant engineers, technical officers and junior technical officers in various engineering departments.

Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested nine persons, including two employees of TSPSC and a police constable for leakage of question paper of the examination conducted for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer in various departments.