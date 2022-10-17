Telangana: TSPSC conducts Group 1 preliminary exam

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) successfully conducted the group 1 preliminary exam (objective type-OMR based) for the post of Group 1 services at all 33 district centers on Sunday. TSPSC had earlier announced 1,540 vacancies in several ministries.

Group 1 exam was held peacefully at 1019 exam centers situated across the 33 districts of Telangana state from 10:30 am to 1 pm. Out of 380081 candidates who applied for Group 1 prelims, 342954 have downloaded their Hall tickets. The exam was attended by 286051 (75%) as per the preliminary reports from various centers. The final figures will be communicated after receiving the materials and verifications of the report.

Also Read Indigo pilot Aafrin Hirani’s inspiring journey from grocery store to cockpit

TSPSC has captured the biometric thumb impression of the candidates for the verification of their identity in the later stages of recruitment. The commission has also appointed District Coordinators for each district and sitting squads for all 1019 centers to monitor exams. TSPSC has further deputed 61 officials from TSPSC to various district centers for necessary liaisoning and instructions.

The command and Control Centre was established at the TSPSC office to monitor the conduct of exams at various venues. The live capture of exams and capturing of biometric data at various centers were reviewed from the Command center and necessary instructions were given.

The preliminary key will be released after displaying the scanned copies of OMR answer sheets on the TSPSC website( www.tspsc.gov.in ). The process of scanning would be completed within 8 working days.

Honorable chairman Dr. B.Janardhan Reddy, IAS congratulated all the District Collectors, Additional Collectors, Superintendent of Police, RDOs, Tahsildars, Chief Superintendents, Liaison Officers, and all the other officials involved in the peaceful conduct of the exam.