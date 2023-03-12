Telangana: TSPSC exams cancelled after paper leak; employees held

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exams for the posts of Town Planning Building Overseer and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon were postponed on Sunday due to suspected hacking of question paper online.

The Begum Bazar police took a few suspects into custody for the leaking of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam question papers.

The written exam for the Town Planning Building Overseer post was to be conducted on Sunday.

The Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exams were scheduled to be conducted online on March 15 and 16. TSPSC said that the exam dates will be released soon.

A police case has been registered in the Begum Bazar police station to investigate the issue. The police have reportedly found that there was no hacking done but the paper was leaked by one of the TSPSC employees.

Reacting to the incident, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state president Bhanu Prakash called for the resignation of the TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy.