Telangana: TSPSC to re-conduct Assistant Executive Engineer post exam in May

The test for the civil engineering subject will be conducted in OMR-based mode on May 21.

TSPSC to re-conduct exam for recruitment to AEE posts in May
Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will re-conduct recruitment exams for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) in various departments in the month of May.

The commission had notified 1540 vacancies of AEEs in various engineering departments. However, the test for AEEs held on January 22 was cancelled following the question paper leak.

A meeting for the issuance of fresh dates was held by the commission on Wednesday.

While the test for the electrical and electronics engineering subject on May 8 and exams for agriculture engineering and mechanical engineering subjects on May 9, will be held in computer-based mode, the test for the civil engineering subject will be conducted in OMR-based mode on May 21.

Candidates who have registered for recruitment have been directed to download their hall tickets one week prior to the examination dates.

Exam dates for Assistant Engineer (AE), Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO), Town Planning Building Overseer (TPBO), and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts will be notified by the commission in a couple of days.

TSPSC had also cancelled AE and DAO exams and postponed the TPBO and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exams after the paper leak incident.

