Telangana: TSRTC drivers stage protest in Karimnagar district

Hyderabad: Several drivers of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation ( TSRTC) held a flash strike at Karimnagar bus stand on Saturday alleging indifference on part of officials towards their issues.

Drivers working in Karimnagar depot-I and II staged a flash strike in front of Depot-I and continued through the day. The sudden protest triggered problems for regular commuters. About 70 hired buses are off the roads on account of the strike.

The drivers alleged they were being discriminated and harassed by RTC officials. All of them refused to withdraw the protest till they got a clear assurance from RTC authorities on increase of salaries and other demands, they said they would stage protests in all 11 depots of Karimnagar region, if they failed to get an assurance from officials.

CITU has extended its support to the agitating drivers.

TSRTC officials held a dialogue with the drivers and asked them to call of their strike assuring to look into their issues.