Telangana: TSRTC earns Rs 165 crore during Sankranti holidays

The occupancy rate also improved from 59.17 percent last year to 71.19 percent in 2023.

21st January 2023
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) earned a record Rs. 165.46 crores during 11 days of the Sankranti holidays from January 10 to 20. It catered to Rs 2.82 crore passengers during the period.

The amount TSRTC earned was more than Rs 62.29 crore the corporation earned during the same period last year, it said in a press release.

Different initiatives from the TSRTC helped the corporation earn more revenue and facilitate the travel of the passengers. “At toll plazas, the movement was fast compared to previous years and advance booking for return journeys and discounts for early booking helped in saving money spent on fuel and other wastage expenditure,” TSRTC managing director, VC Sajjanar said.

TSRTC buses covered a distance of 3.57 kilometres during the 11-day period. The occupancy rate also improved from 59.17 percent last year to 71.19 percent in 2023.

“Passengers have once again shown their faith and trust in the TSRTC services. Our employees worked very hard to increase the revenue and serve the passengers, their hard work helped achieve good results,” said Sajjanar.

