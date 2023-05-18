Telangana: TSRTC offers discounts on ‘e-Garuda’ AC buses

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Raod Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has offered discounted fares, for a month, on the newly introduced AC e-Garuda bus, from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, beginning Thursday.

The bus ticket fare between Miyapur to Vijayawada which cost Rs 830 will now cost Rs 750 only. Similarly, the fare from MGBS to Vijayawada which costs Rs 780 will now cost Rs 710.

The managing director of TSRTC, VC Sajjanar urged citizens to make use of this and benefit from the discounted offer on the e-Garuda services. Additionally, he appealed for public support for the organisation and public transport system.

TSRTC recently launched a special new batch of 50 AC electric buses on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad route.

This announcement was issued by the Managing Director of TSRTC, VC Sajjanar, who took to his official Twitter handle to inform that the 12 metre-long electric AC buses with a capacity of 41 seats will soon be made available and will cover 325 kilometres on a single charge.

Introducing the all-new e Garuda electric buses. With state-of-the-art security facilities – including CCTV cameras, Wi-Fi, and GPS tracking – ensure your safety. Experience ultimate comfort and security on the go with e Garuda, brought to you by TSRTC.

Additionally, TSRTC has recently launched a Bus Tracking app which is available on the Google Play Store. Its motive is to provide real-time information about bus stops, arrival time, and the location of the buses.