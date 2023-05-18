Telangana: TSRTC offers discounts on ‘e-Garuda’ AC buses

The bus ticket fare between Miyapur to Vijayawada which cost Rs 830 will now cost Rs 750 only. Similarly, the fare from MGBS to Vijayawada which costs Rs 780 will now cost Rs 710.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima  |   Published: 18th May 2023 3:26 pm IST
TSRTC e-garuda buses (Screengrab: TSRTC/Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Raod Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has offered discounted fares, for a month, on the newly introduced AC e-Garuda bus, from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, beginning Thursday.

The bus ticket fare between Miyapur to Vijayawada which cost Rs 830 will now cost Rs 750 only. Similarly, the fare from MGBS to Vijayawada which costs Rs 780 will now cost Rs 710.

Also Read
Hyderabad: TSRTC to launch electric Garuda AC buses

The managing director of TSRTC, VC Sajjanar urged citizens to make use of this and benefit from the discounted offer on the e-Garuda services. Additionally, he appealed for public support for the organisation and public transport system.

MS Education Academy

TSRTC recently launched a special new batch of 50 AC electric buses on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad route.

This announcement was issued by the Managing Director of TSRTC, VC Sajjanar, who took to his official Twitter handle to inform that the 12 metre-long electric AC buses with a capacity of 41 seats will soon be made available and will cover 325 kilometres on a single charge.

Additionally, TSRTC has recently launched a Bus Tracking app which is available on the Google Play Store. Its motive is to provide real-time information about bus stops, arrival time, and the location of the buses.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima  |   Published: 18th May 2023 3:26 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button