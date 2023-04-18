Telangana: TSRTC to launch electric AC buses from May

Hyderabad: In the wake of providing a cleaner and more comfortable travel experience to its commuters, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is all set to launch electric air-conditioned buses in May.

TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar inspected the first prototypes of electric AC buses at Bus Bhavan on Monday and discussed the new service’s unique features with officials.

Taking to Twitter, Sajjanar wrote, “For the first time, 50 electric AC buses will be put into use on the Vijayawada route. A new proto (model) electric AC bus was inspected on Monday at Bus Bhawan premises in Hyderabad.”

Olectra Greentech Limited, which is providing electric buses received several suggestions from the RTC officials during the discussion.

At the same time, the RTC chief hoped that these environment-friendly electric buses would be embraced by its commuters.

The 12-meter-long electric AC buses will have a capacity of 41 seats and can travel more than 325 kilometres on a single charge.

For the safety of passengers, a panic button has been provided at every seat along with a vehicle tracking system.

These electric buses will be equipped with at least three CCTVs, connected to the TSRTC control room with a data backup capacity of one month.

Equipped with high-end features including a reverse parking assistance camera, LED boards in the front and back of the bus to display details of destinations, mobile charging facility along with lamps at every seat, the new buses will have a Fire Detection Suppression System (FDSS) to detect and prevent fire accidents and public address systems that will convey information to the passengers.

Olectra has placed an order for 550 electric buses with Greentech Limited (OGL), out of which 500 buses will be plied within Hyderabad and 50 buses will run on the Hyderabad – Vijayawada route.

In addition to the above, 1,000 electric buses will be made available from Ashok Leyland and other companies.