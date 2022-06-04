Telangana: TSRTC, TSTDC collaborate to strengthen tourism

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) on Friday called for strengthening tourism in the state.

The authorities sought input from stakeholders to strengthen their services for the tourists. The emphasis of the meeting was laid on leveraging the advantages of the vast fleet, strength and cutting edge infrastructure.

TSRTC officials said that they were well poised to play a key role in tourism promotion.

Addressing the meeting, TSRTC Managing Director, VC Sajjanar said, “A stakeholder’s meet has been convened on Friday where a host of possibilities were brainstormed.”

He further said, “Showcasing Telangana by providing a seamless travel experience to the national and international tourists by integrating with various service providers”.

TSTDC Chairman, Uppala Srinivasa Gupta said that a lot of synergies exist between both the corporations and offered to collaborate in unleashing tourism potentiality in the state.

Gupta further added that people are willing to travel after the pandemic havoc, and tourism corporation is operating buses to gated communities where a sizeable number of passengers are available.

He added that the Haritha Hotel chain will be beefed up and collaboration with TSRTC would see a win-win situation for both the corporations alongside improved tourism.

Tour operators, culture and heritage professionals, hoteliers and tourists guides participated in the brainstorming session and offered several valuable suggestions.