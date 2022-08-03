Telangana: TSWREIS students bag scholarships to study in USA

Hyderabad: Four students who were mentored at the SAT camp conducted by Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) were accepted into prestigious schools in the USA and will be flying out of India in August.

Lavanya, Harika, Swapnika and Chaitanya from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Junior College (TSWRJC) have been accepted into the Iowa State University and Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Under the tutelage of the TSWREIS’ Murthy Polasa, and Gracena Prakash, the students’ exceptional scores in the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) earned them a whopping 75 percent scholarship on their tuition fee.

“This is the first time in the History of TSWREIS that students from the marginalized of the marginalized will be crossing seas to pursue their dreams,” said a press note from the TSWREIS.

Their motto is ‘Think Big and Aim High,’ as they celebrate this momentous occasion, watching these students break through the shackles of poverty and become pathfinders for their fellow students to follow.