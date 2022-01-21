Telangana: Two crore testing kits ready to deal with third wave

Hyderabad: The Telangana Health Minister Dr T Harish Rao visited Gajwel government hospital’s covid-19 ward on Wednesday. “The ANM sub center shall undertake testing across the state,” he said speaking to the media persons on the occasion of his sudden visit to the hospital.

“The state is fully geared to deal with any exigency arising from the third wave of covid-19. Two crore testing kits and 1 crore home isolation kits are kept ready,” the Minister informed.

Dr Rao further said that most of the government hospital beds are ready with oxygen supply. He requested the citizens to undergo testing in case of any covid symptoms. “Most of the patients are getting recovered only with the help of isolation kits,” he said.

The Minister also informed that the intensive care unit facilities are available in all government hospitals. He requested the citizens to visit government hospitals if they are unwell for the treatment.