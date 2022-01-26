Telangana: Two doctors suspended for not admitting pregnant lady

Hyderabad: Superintendent of Community Health Centre Dr Krishna and duty doctor Dr Hari Babu suspended for denying admission of pregnant lady who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The commissioner Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP) Dr K ramesh Reddy issued an order of suspension on Wednesday.

On January 25, the women gave birth to the child on road after the doctor refuse to admit her in Community health Centre (CHC) located at Achampet, Nagarkurnool.

The Commissioner of TVVP Ramesh Reddy said, “The Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Krishna and the Duty Doctor, Dr Hari Babu are placed under suspension with immediate effect and are surrendered to Director of Public Health with a request to initiate disciplinary action on both these doctors,” reported Telangana Today.

“The Superintendent, District Hospital Nagarkurnool is directed to conduct a detailed enquiry and submit a report to the Commissioner, TVVP immediately,” he added.