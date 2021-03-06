Telangana: Two Dubai returnees test positive for UK COVID-19 variant

Hyderabad: Two returnees who arrived from Dubai to Telangana have tested positive for the new UK variant of COVID-19. The two are from the Jagital district.

The two have been now shifted to Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Gachibowli, Hyderabad by the district health authorities.

One of them is a native of Mutyampeta of Malyala mandal and another belongs to Venkatapur of Korutla mandal of Jagityal district.

According to media reports, the two persons tested negative when boarding the flight in Dubai but tested positive when they have arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad.

Jagtial DMHO P Sridhar said that the healthcare officials also conducted a COVID-19 test on 15 family members and six of them tested positive in Rapid Antigen Test.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 170 new coronavirus cases, taking the total caseload to 2.99 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,640 with one more fatality.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 2,96,166, while 1,936 were under treatment.