The labourers from Kallur were on their way to work in an agricultural field in Repallevada village of Enkoor mandal.

Telangana: Two killed in car-autorickshaw collision in Khammam
Hyderabad: Two labourers were killed and 12 others injured after a car collided with an autorickshaw carrying daily wagers in Telangana’s Khammam district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Enkoor.

A total of 14 were injured in the collision. They were shifted to a hospital where two of them, both women, succumbed.

They have been identified as Varamma and Venkatamma, both residents of Kallur.

Those critically injured have been shifted to government hospital at Khammam while the remaining were admitted to a local hospital.

The labourers from Kallur were on their way to work in an agricultural field in Repallevada village of Enkoor mandal.

Due to the delay in the arrival of the ambulance, locals shifted the injured to the hospital in their vehicles.

