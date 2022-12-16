Telangana: Two killed, two injured in Nalgonda car crash

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of an accident on a highway, two members of a family died while two others were injured in a road accident at Inupamula of Kethepally Mandal in Nalgonda district in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased were identified as Phani Kumar, 43, and his mother Karuna, 70, from Vidhya Nagar in Suryapet district, while the persons injured in the crash were identified as Phani Kumar’s wife Krishna Veni and their son Dhanush.



According to the police, the family was returning to Hyderabad after attending a function when their car over speeded and went out of control, hitting the road divider at Inupamula.

Local residents rushed to their rescue and brought them out of the car, which went up in flames just three minutes after the family was moved to safety.

Phani Kumar and Karuna died at the Nakrekal government hospital while undergoing treatment. Krishna Veni and Dhanush have been shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad where their condition is said to be critical.